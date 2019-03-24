Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Congress candidate declares Rs 895 crore assets

Konda Vishwesh­war Reddy (pic), the Cong candi­date from Telangana’s Chevella LS constituency, has declar­ed family assets worth Rs895 crore, making him the richest politician in both the Telugu states. Reddy owns mo­vable assets of Rs223 crore, whi­le the movable assets of his wife K Sangita Reddy, Joint MD of Apo­llo Hospitals stood at Rs613crore. The movable assets of dep­en­dent son were Rs20cr.

However, none of the family members own a car or any other motor vehicle. Vishweshwar Reddy also has immovable assets of Rs36 crore while the same of wife are valued at Rs1.81 crore. The engineer-turned-neta subm­i­tted an affidavit declaring his and family assets while filing pa­p­ers on Friday. In 2014, his family owned assets worth Rs528 crore. Meanwhile, Andhra CM N Chan­­drababu Naidu’s son and cabinet minister Nara Lokesh declared assets worth Rs320 crore. Also, YSR Cong chief Y S Jagamohan Reddy said he owns assets of Rs375 crore but does not own a vehicle.