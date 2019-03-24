Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Congress candidate declares Rs 895 crore assets

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (pic), the Cong candidate from Telangana’s Chevella LS constituency, has declared family assets worth Rs895 crore, making him the richest politician in both the Telugu states. Reddy owns movable assets of Rs223 crore, while the movable assets of his wife K Sangita Reddy, Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals stood at Rs613crore. The movable assets of dependent son were Rs20cr.
However, none of the family members own a car or any other motor vehicle. Vishweshwar Reddy also has immovable assets of Rs36 crore while the same of wife are valued at Rs1.81 crore. The engineer-turned-neta submitted an affidavit declaring his and family assets while filing papers on Friday. In 2014, his family owned assets worth Rs528 crore. Meanwhile, Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s son and cabinet minister Nara Lokesh declared assets worth Rs320 crore. Also, YSR Cong chief Y S Jagamohan Reddy said he owns assets of Rs375 crore but does not own a vehicle.
