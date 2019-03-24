Moto One Vision Specifications Revealed. Should Redmi Note 7 Pro be Worried?

As the name implies, Motorola One Vision borrows elements from its Motorola One series unveiled at the IFA conference last year. The “Vision” suffix hints at Motorola’s revamped strategy for the budget and mid-range smartphone series. As expected, the Motorola One Vision would be an Android One phone when launched globally.

Unlike the Moto One and One Power’s Snapdragon processor, the One Vision will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9610 10nm SoC with octa-core processor and Mali-G72. The phone will come in three RAM and storage variants — 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB. However, the earlier Geekbench listing had revealed a 6GB RAM model as well. In line with the FCC listing, the latest report claims the phone will have a moderate 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Moto One Vision is rumored to embody a new design language by Motorola. The renders of the smartphone were leaked previously which reveal it will have a glass sandwich design with a glossy back. The front of the device has a 6.2 inch IPS LCD display with minimal bezels on all sides, and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera on the top left side of the display.