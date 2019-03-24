POCSO Case Against Congress Leader Bindu Krishna

Kollam: A case has been registered against Congress Women Leader and DCC President form Kerala , Bindu Krishna, by Ochira Police based on POCSO act.

Bindu, who reached the house of the minor girl who was kidnapped from Ochira, had posed for a photo with the parents of the abducted girl and then published it on Facebook. This is what has landed her in trouble as the rule clearly says no picture or name of the victim should be shared in such a manner that people will be able to recognise the victim.

Bindu has apparently violated this rule and Ochira police took a case against her by 10 pm yesterday. Bindu Krishna soon deleted the post. Police said the investigation will also find out people who have shared her post.