Priyanka Chopra Says She Engages in Sexting and Facetime Sex

Mar 24, 2019, 01:05 pm IST
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra says she enjoys “sexting” with her pop-singer husband Nick Jonas when they have some time apart.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Priyanka Chopra was asked by the host if she believed in sexting or FaceTime sex during long stints apart, and she immediately replied: “For sure.” Priyanka also said that she has helped her husband with his manscaping, but explained it was just the back of his head, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: ‘No – once, I did once. Just his fade, back there.’

When asked who got the drunkest at her wedding parties, the Baywatch star said: ‘Everyone. We had an afterparty every night that ended at 5am every night.’

