Shobha Surendran Invokes a Malayalam Movie Analogy to Mock Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest a second parliamentary seat from Wayanad in Kerala —

a “safe” constituency for the party — in what is seen as a bid to boost Congress’s prospects in the south and send a political signal to minority voters.

While the official declaration on this is yet to come, this is very likely to be eventual move. BJP leader Shobha Surendran used this opportunity to mock Rahul Gandhi by invoking a popular Malayalam movie scene from the film Kilukkam.

“Congress’ claim of Rahul Gandhi being the Prime Minister of Wayanad is a bit like actress Revathy’s claim of Angamaly’s prime minister from the movie Kilukkam. It would be better if they glance at India’s map once in a while. For all those who raise the history of Chikmagalur and Bellary, I have only one thing to say. The memories of these constituencies should not force you to sabotage votes of Rahul Gandhi, hand it to the left and thus destroy Rahul’s tag of “Forever Future P.M”, said Shobha Surendran.