Vivo launches V15 with 32MP front pop-up camera in India

Vivo V15 came to the Indian market to join the V15 Pro already available in the line of high-end smartphones from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. Vivo officially announced the launch of the V15 in the country and declared that the phone will be included in the list of anticipated orders starting next week. Vivo V15 was originally introduced in the Southeast Asian markets earlier this month. The phone differs from the Vivo V15 Pro in several aspects, including the size of the screen, the configuration of the triple rear camera, the size of the battery and the overall dimensions.

Vivo V15 price in India has been set at Rs. 23,990 and the phone will be offered in Frozen Black, Glamour Red and Royal Blue colours. Vivo only offers a variant of the phone in the country with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. According to the company, Vivo V15 will be available for advance orders starting Monday, March 25, while actual availability will begin on April 1. The phone will be sold through the virtual store Vivo India, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata CLiQ, and all offline channels.

Vivo V15 Specifications

The Dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V15 has an InCell FullView screen of 6.53 inches full-HD + (1080×2340 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9 and protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5. In addition, Vivo V15 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Foot.

The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC along with 6 GB of RAM. On the imaging front, the Vivo V15 has a triple rear camera configuration, which houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor (double pixel) with an f / 1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.2 lens and a Sensor of megapixels with an f / 2.4 lens. On the front, the Vivo V15 comes with an emerging selfie camera configuration with a 32-megapixel sensor and an f / 2.0 lens. There is 64 GB of built-in storage in the smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256 GB). The phone has a back panel with a gradient and has a 4,000mAh battery.