Actor turned politician Hema Malini files nomination from Mathura

Mar 25, 2019, 11:44 pm IST
The actor turned politician BJP MP Hema Malini had filed her nominations from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura consistuency. She is the sitting MP from the seat. Hemalini was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adithyanath. she said that she is pretty much sure that her party and people are along with her.

Hema asserted that she wanted to be the part of the development work which had been taking place under the leadership of Narendra Modi and this is the reason why she is contesting from the election from here.

On March 21, She expressed her gratitude for Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for allowing her to contest the 2019 LS polls from Mathura.

