Drone camera detected near Kerala state police headquarters

Mar 25, 2019, 11:51 pm IST
A drone camera was spotted over the Kerala State Police Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram. The reports say a camera has been detected by security who has been on morning duty. The drone was found flying over the fifth floor of the Police headquarters.

Recently another drone had flown over the same headquarters. This was an accident, where drone which had been flying in the nearest wedding convention centre lost its control and flew over headquarters. The authorities have taken the drone under custody and returned it issuing a notice.

Now, considering the current issue police have started an enquiry to check whether someone has made it accidentally or did it on purpose

