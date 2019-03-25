Gold & Silver Rates: Gold rate increases

In the commodity market, the price of gold increased. In the bullion market, the price gold increased by Rs. 170 to Rs. 33,220 per 10 gram. But the price of the silver goes down by another Rs. 70 to Rs. 39,200 per kg due to decreased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,316.40 per ounce in intraday trade, while US gold futures also added 0.3% to $1,316.50 an ounce. In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities rose by Rs. 170 each to Rs. 33,220 and Rs. 33,050 per 10 grams, respectively. It had gained Rs. 80 on Friday.

Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs. 26,400 per piece of eight grams.

On the other hand, silver ready slipped by Rs. 70 to Rs. 39,200 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs. 8 to Rs. 38,364 per kg. Silver coins, however, continued to be enquired at the previous level of Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.