India Open Super 500 Badminton: P.V.Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth will lead India

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu will play against compatriot Mugdha Agrey at the India Open Super 500 Badminton starting in New Delhi from Tuesday. Youngsters Vrushali Gummadi and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka will also be in the fray in women’s singles.

Kidambi Srikanth will begin his campaign against Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent and might come across fellow Indians Sameer Verma or B Sai Praneeth later as both are in the same half of the draw.

Sixth seeds Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will lead the challenge in men’s doubles, which also features Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok. In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy and Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram will be in the fray, while Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki will be the best hope in the mixed event.