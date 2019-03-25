Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Rahul Gandhi to meet Congress leaders to decide on alliance with AAP

The Congress on Monday has reportedly scheduled a meeting which will be attended by party President Rahul Gandhi to take a call on whether the Congress and AAP will enter an alliance before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Gandhi will be meeting Sheila Dikshit and other Congress leaders in the capital to discuss alliance with AAP in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, said reports.

Though senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit and her supporters are against the alliance, a large section of Congress leadership is in the favour of alliance with AAP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) was open to alliance with the Congress despite facing strong opposition from its workers in Delhi. However, after getting no go ahead from the Congress leadership, AAP declared candidates from all the seven Lok Sabha seats from Delhi.

But NCP Leader Sharad Pawar’s intervention helped keep the alliance discussions between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress alive. Sharad Pawar took the mantle of mediator between both parties to stitch an alliance in Delhi in order to mount a unified campaign against the BJP.