Passenger bus catches fire ; 4 killed

Four passengers were killed and one other sustained serious injuries after a passenger AC bus at Agra-Lucknow expressway in Karhal Tehsil of Mainpuri district caught fire. The incident happened on Sunday night when the driver lost control over the wheel and the bus collided with the divider. After the collision, the bus caught fire which engulfed the entire vehicle in no time.

One of the travelers informed the fire brigade team which later reached the spot and doused the flames. It was not yet clear how many passengers were there in the bus but four of them died on the spot. The person who sustained burn injuries was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The Lucknow bound roadways bus had left from Delhi’s Anand Vihar bus stop.