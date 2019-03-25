CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Shooting finished for Priyadarshan’s ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’

Mar 25, 2019, 10:55 pm IST
Veteran Malayalam director Priyadarshan’s new film’s shoot has completed. The big-budget period film which portrays the medieval histroy of Kerala has Mohanlal in the lead role. ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ is claimed to be the most expensive movie ever in Malayalam. ‘Marakkar’ is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crores.

Apart from lead actor Mohanlal, the cast comprises of his son Pranav, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Prabhu, Mukesh, Siddique, Ashok Selvan, Manju Warrier, Baburaj, Nedumudi Venu, Hareesh Perady, Nandu, Innocent, Ganesh Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Santhosh Keezhattoor and many others.

Mohanlal’s Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment are jointly producing the movie. National award winner Tirru cranks the camera and Sabu Cyril is in charge of the production design. A Los Angeles based company is handling the VFX works.

