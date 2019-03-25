Sun stroke; caution time extended to four days more

The Meteorological department has made another warning that the heat waves will hit Kerala atmosphere four more days.

The caution applies to all those districts except Wayanad and Idukki. Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Palakkad will have three to four-degree increase in temperature than normal average level.

It is advised that people must not come under direct sunbeams which fall in between 11 am and 3 pm. Disaster management authority has warned that if this situation prevails the condition would be worse and would lead to “heat waves”.