The release date of Suriya’s ‘NGK’ announced

The release date of the much-awaited film of Suriya ” NGK’ is announced by the makers of the film. The makers have announced that the film will be released worldwide on May31. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film is a political thriller.

Suriya plays the role of a politician named Nanda Gopala Kumaran in the movie. Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi will be seen as the female leads while Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu plays the villain role.SR Prabhu is producing ‘NGK’ under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures.