CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

The release date of Suriya’s ‘NGK’ announced

Mar 25, 2019, 11:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

The release date of the much-awaited film of Suriya ” NGK’ is announced by the makers of the film. The makers have announced that the film will be released worldwide on May31. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film is a political thriller.

Suriya plays the role of a politician named Nanda Gopala Kumaran in the movie. Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi will be seen as the female leads while Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu plays the villain role.SR Prabhu is producing ‘NGK’ under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures.

Tags

Related Articles

Endosulfan protest : It is not right to stage a protest using children, says Health minister K K Shailaja

Feb 2, 2019, 06:37 pm IST
Ludhi

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Election 2018 : Results Out, Here’s the full details

Feb 27, 2018, 06:47 pm IST

Sabarimala protests not successful: BJP

Jan 20, 2019, 09:29 am IST
India MA

Here’s the rank list of Asia’s largest military strength 

Apr 26, 2018, 07:27 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close