This smartphone app will find your hearing problems

Mar 25, 2019, 07:41 pm IST
Now a new smartphone app has been discovered to check the degree of hearing capacity of individuals. The application is known as “hearWHO” is formulated by the World Health Organisation( WHO) for the sake of checking one’s audibility.

Apart from this, there are many apps from the appstore which also do the same job. MIMI TEST, HEARING TEST, SOUND CHECK are some among them which can be used to check the health of your ears. Every application follows the same routein. You need a good quality headpone for the checkup.

