Trans women voter from Kerala files a complaint against misgendering her

35-year-old Sisily George, a trans woman from Kozhikode had filed a complaint against misgendering her in Voter ID. “I had specifically requested that I be identified as a transgender woman/female in my ID. But when I got it, it is mentioned as a third gender, a term I do not identify with,” she tells.

It was on FEB 28 that she had received her ID, she then approached the Kozhikode collectorate to get her document cleared. She believed that she would be getting her Voter ID before the polling day.

“I ran from pillar to post for about six months to get this ID. I had to get my TG Identity card (given by Kerala), my Aadhaar, and a photograph to apply for the voter ID. I visited the Gazette office multiple times to get my documents changed, I visited the Chief Electoral Officer’s office a few times to get the voter ID. But now, it is useless as I am still misgendered in the ID proof,” Sisily tells.

The 2014 NALSA judgement declared that the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution of India will be equally applicable to transgender people. It is also given the trans community the right to self-identification, be it male, female or third gender.