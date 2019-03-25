Latest NewsTechnology

WHATSAPP UPDATE;Now you can check how many times a message have been forwarded

Mar 25, 2019, 08:06 pm IST
Whatsapp is getting updated on a monthly basis. Now, two new features have been introduced by WhatsApp for making their users more convenient.

“Forwarding Info and Frequently Forwarded” are the two main updates that have been put forward by the team. These features are available in beta versions of the application.

The “Forwarding info” allows the user to check how many times the corresponding message has been forwarded. The next feature ” Frequently forwarded allows the user to know whether the message is forwarded to more than 5 accounts. If a message is forwarded more than five persons/accounts the message will be tagged as “frequently forwarded”.

