2019 IPL UPDATES: Delhi and Chennai will have a face-to-face battle today

Mar 26, 2019, 08:00 pm IST
In IPL cricket, Chennai Super Kings will fight against Delhi capitals today. Since both of the team has two victories in their pockets, the match would be a thrilling one.

Delhi Capitals kings have defeated Mumbai in an earlier match. Delhi capitals will be entering their home ground with their team where the majority of them are young when compared to veterans Chennai Super Kings. If Rishabh Pant’s keeps his form there are more chances that the team will have an easy win.

Chennai super kings, on the other hand, have a strong spin incarnates. Dhoni and team will be surely looking for a consecutive third victory. We can, in turn, say this match would be between juniors and seniors

