AAP’s candidate fails to find proposers, nomination rejected

A nomination filed by Aam Aadmi Party candidate was rejected by the electoral office. The candidate has failed to maintain the mandatory provisions of filing a nomination. Shweta Sharma, the AAP candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency was failed to find out 10 mandatory proposers.

As per electoral rule, 10 mandatory proposers are required for any candidate who is not from a recognised national party or a recognised regional party in a state. Only one proposer is required in case of a recognised party.

“She said in her nomination papers that she is a candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP is not a recognised regional party in Uttar Pradesh. It is not recognised as a national party by the Election Commission as well. It is recognised in Delhi though. This was a flaw in her claim,” District Magistrate and Returning Officer Brajesh Narain Singh told media.