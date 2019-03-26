Latest NewsIndia

According to World Happiness Report, Pakistan beats India

Mar 26, 2019
Pakistan beats Indian this time and this is according to the recently published World Happiness Report.  According to the report published recently Pakistan holds 67th position whereas India stands far behind in a position of 140th. It has to be noted that the total number of countries enrolled were 156 only.

Reports say that this gap in ranking between two countries have widened when compared to the reports from the previous year. In the last year Pakistan was ranked the 80th positon and India was in 122nd postion.

The World Happiness Report is formulated on the basis of quantitative datas such as per capita GDP growth and qualitative data, such as social support, freedom to make life choices, and perceptions of corruption , to rank 156 countries.

