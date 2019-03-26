Actress and former Samajwadi Party MP Jayaprada joined BJP

Renowned actress and former MP Jayaprada joined BJP.Jayaprada. She was inducted to BJP by BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and the BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

A former MP from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh will contest as a BJP candidate from the constituency again. She was elected twice from this constituency. she was a senior leader of Samajwadi Party. The SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav’s close aide Azam Khan is the SP candidate in Rampur constituency.

Jayaprada started her political career from Telugu Desam Party of Chandra Babu Naidu in 1994. She was the women’s wing president of TDP and was elected as Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh. Laer she quit TDP due to differences of opinion with party leader Naidu and joined SP.

She won the Rampur constituency in 2004 and 2009. Later she accused that the senior SP leader Azam Khan has publicised some fake nude photos of her. Jayaprada was expelled from the party after this in 2010. She and senior SP leader Amar Singh later joined Rashtriya Lok Dal. She contested from Bijnor in last Lok Sabha election but failed miserably.