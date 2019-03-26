AR Rahman Composes India’s Marvel Anthem For Avengers: EndGame

Marvel India has teamed up with India’s musical maestro – A R Rahman to bring in his signature stamp of genius for Avengers: Endgame.

In a statement released by the ace music composer, he stated that Marvel India has teamed up with him for the track, which will be released on April 1.

“Being surrounded by Marvel fans in my own family, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for ‘Avengers: Endgame’. I hope Marvel aficionados and music lovers enjoy the track,” said Rahman.

“Avengers: Endgame’ is not just a movie, it’s an emotional journey for fans everywhere in India. An original composition by Oscar winner A R Rahman was the perfect way to celebrate the love for Marvel among fans in the country. This is our small way of thanking the fans here for their extraordinary support,” said Bikram Duggal, Head – Studios, Marvel India.

Kevin Feige has produced the movie, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The movie will release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.