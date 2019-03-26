Azlan Shah Cup Hockey: Canada and South Korea won

Canada beat Japan 2-1 and South Korea defeated Poland 3-2 in the league matches at the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh on Tuesday. With this, Malaysia and Canada have 6 points each on the table, with Malaysia topping the table.

South Korea and India have 4 points each and are placed third on the table in the six-team standings. Meanwhile, the third league match between hosts Malaysia and India is underway.

India will take on Canada in the fourth league match tomorrow. India will conclude its league encounter on Friday when it takes on Poland.