Latest NewsSports

Azlan Shah Cup Hockey: Canada and South Korea won

Mar 26, 2019, 09:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Canada beat Japan 2-1 and South Korea defeated Poland 3-2 in the league matches at the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh on Tuesday. With this, Malaysia and Canada have 6 points each on the table, with Malaysia topping the table.

South Korea and India have 4 points each and are placed third on the table in the six-team standings. Meanwhile, the third league match between hosts Malaysia and India is underway.

India will take on Canada in the fourth league match tomorrow. India will conclude its league encounter on Friday when it takes on Poland.

Tags

Related Articles

India's first medal at Commonwealth Games

India gets her first medal at the Commonwealth Games

Apr 5, 2018, 08:52 am IST

American Singer who looks like Anushka Sharma

Feb 5, 2019, 09:24 am IST
see-what-to-do-for-controlling-your-flirting-partner

See what to do for controlling your flirting partner

Mar 22, 2018, 05:32 pm IST

Narendra Modi Effect : GDP growth jumps to 6.3 per cent in Q2

Nov 30, 2017, 08:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close