BJP busy with promoting Chowkidar’ T-shirts,says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a dig at ‘Namo Again’ and ‘Chowkidar’ T-shirts that are being sold as part of poll merchandise.

Expressing her opinion the t-shirts being sold, Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, “BJP leaders are busy marketing T-shirts, if only they could pay attention to those suffering.”

Adding more, the general secretary for the Eastern Uttar Pradesh region highlighted the issue of UP’s Shiksha Mitras, or contractual teachers. She wrote, “The hard work of Uttar Pradesh’s ‘shiksha mitras’ is insulted every day. Scores of sufferers committed suicide. Those who took to the streets to protest were beaten with lathis, National Security Act was registered against them.”