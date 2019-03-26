Latest NewsPolitics

BJP busy with promoting Chowkidar’ T-shirts,says Priyanka Gandhi

Mar 26, 2019, 08:38 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a dig at ‘Namo Again’ and ‘Chowkidar’ T-shirts that are being sold as part of poll merchandise.

Expressing her opinion the t-shirts being sold, Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, “BJP leaders are busy marketing T-shirts, if only they could pay attention to those suffering.”

Adding more, the general secretary for the Eastern Uttar Pradesh region highlighted the issue of UP’s Shiksha Mitras, or contractual teachers. She wrote, “The hard work of Uttar Pradesh’s ‘shiksha mitras’ is insulted every day. Scores of sufferers committed suicide. Those who took to the streets to protest were beaten with lathis, National Security Act was registered against them.”

Tags

Related Articles

#Me Too Reaction? Guess How Singer Chinmayi Was Dealt for Raising Me too Allegations

Nov 18, 2018, 10:31 am IST

PM Narendra Modi is an instrument of corruption : Rahul Gandhi

Feb 21, 2018, 09:51 pm IST

DigVijaya Singh Defends his Remark on Pulwama Terror Attack

Mar 6, 2019, 07:40 am IST

Income tax may undergo changes under Modi’s rule  

Nov 23, 2017, 04:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close