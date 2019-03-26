Latest NewsPolitics

EC working like a BJP ally in Tamil Nadu, Says MK Stalin

Mar 26, 2019, 06:26 am IST
MK President M.K.Stalin on Monday slammed the Election Commission (EC) saying that it was behaving like another alliance partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. Stalin said the poll panel in Tamil Nadu had not acted on the DMK memorandum to transfer all the district collectors as well as election and police officials who had been working at one place for more than three years.

The DMK leader also accused the EC of allotting election symbols to parties in the AIADMK-BJP alliance as per their wishes, while rejecting those requested by other parties in the state.

