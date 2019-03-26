Latest NewsIndia

Four Naxalites killed in an encounter

Latehar: Security personnel inspect the site of an explosion in a Maoist-affected area in Latehar on Wednesday. PTI Photo (PTI6_21_2017_000185B) *** Local Caption ***

The security forces have killed four Naxalites. In Chhattisgarh, four Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district today.

The encounter took place around 6 in the morning in a forest in the Chintalnar police station area.   A unit of the CRPF was cordoning off the forest area near Karkanguda village, when a group of Naxals started firing on them, leading to a gun-battle.

Anti-Naxal operations have been intensified in the forests of Bastar division in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

