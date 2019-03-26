Four Naxalites killed in an encounter

The security forces have killed four Naxalites. In Chhattisgarh, four Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district today.

The encounter took place around 6 in the morning in a forest in the Chintalnar police station area. A unit of the CRPF was cordoning off the forest area near Karkanguda village, when a group of Naxals started firing on them, leading to a gun-battle.

Anti-Naxal operations have been intensified in the forests of Bastar division in view of the Lok Sabha elections.