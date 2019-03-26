Latest NewsRecipe

How to prepare ‘Sweet Corn Pulav’ in your home; Read to know

Mar 26, 2019, 09:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sweet corn 1 cup
Basmati rice 3 cup
Water 4 cup
Onions 1
Green Chilli 3
Dried grapes 10
Cashew nuts 5
Ghee add accordingly
Salt add accordingly
Coconut Oil add accordingly
Lemon half

HOW TO COOK ?

First, let us warm Cashew nuts and dried grapes in oil and keep the resultant aside.

Soak Basumathi Rice in water for half an hour and refill it into another vessel removing the water.

Take a vessel that could hold this soaked rice and corns and add masala to the mixture and heat resultant for 15 minutes

Add mixed dried grapes and cashew nuts to the rice-corn-masala mixture and add 4 cups of water and mix the resultant well. Boil the new mixture. ( close the vessel with a lid and boil the mixture).

Fill the cooked mixture after allowing to boil after 15 minutes.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Maulana Sami-ul Haq, Godfather of Taliban, Killed in Targeted Attack in Rawalpindi

Nov 2, 2018, 09:19 pm IST
beautiful-serial

These are the most beautiful actresses from Indian Television serials!

Mar 8, 2018, 02:23 pm IST
mentalist-reveals-dhoni's-f

Mentalist guess the name of Dhoni’s first crush in a show: See Video

May 9, 2018, 05:12 pm IST

Indian Bowlers Doesn’t Let Pakistan Off the Hook

Sep 23, 2018, 08:29 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close