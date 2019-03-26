How to prepare ‘Sweet Corn Pulav’ in your home; Read to know

Sweet corn 1 cup

Basmati rice 3 cup

Water 4 cup

Onions 1

Green Chilli 3

Dried grapes 10

Cashew nuts 5

Ghee add accordingly

Salt add accordingly

Coconut Oil add accordingly

Lemon half

HOW TO COOK ?

First, let us warm Cashew nuts and dried grapes in oil and keep the resultant aside.

Soak Basumathi Rice in water for half an hour and refill it into another vessel removing the water.

Take a vessel that could hold this soaked rice and corns and add masala to the mixture and heat resultant for 15 minutes

Add mixed dried grapes and cashew nuts to the rice-corn-masala mixture and add 4 cups of water and mix the resultant well. Boil the new mixture. ( close the vessel with a lid and boil the mixture).

Fill the cooked mixture after allowing to boil after 15 minutes.