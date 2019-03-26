How to prepare ‘Sweet Corn Pulav’ in your home; Read to know

Sweet corn 1 cup
Basmati rice 3 cup
Water 4 cup
Onions 1
Green Chilli 3
Dried grapes 10
Cashew nuts 5
Ghee add accordingly
Salt add accordingly
Coconut Oil add accordingly
Lemon half
HOW TO COOK ?
First, let us warm Cashew nuts and dried grapes in oil and keep the resultant aside.
Soak Basumathi Rice in water for half an hour and refill it into another vessel removing the water.
Take a vessel that could hold this soaked rice and corns and add masala to the mixture and heat resultant for 15 minutes
Add mixed dried grapes and cashew nuts to the rice-corn-masala mixture and add 4 cups of water and mix the resultant well. Boil the new mixture. ( close the vessel with a lid and boil the mixture).
Fill the cooked mixture after allowing to boil after 15 minutes.
