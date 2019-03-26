India Open Badminton Championship: Indian players aims at claiming title

The qualifying rounds of Yonex Sunrise Indian open badminton have begun today. The ninth edition of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open – part of HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 will witness participation of 292 shuttlers from 13 countries across five categories at the Indira Gandhi Stadium till March 31.

Meanwhile, in today’s results so far, India’s Sarath Dunna ed a major upset Tuesday defeating Yehezkiel Fritz Mainaky ranked almost 600 places above him in a thrilling men’s singles encounter to win it 21-9, 17-21, 21-16. Also, 3rd seed Rahul Yadav Chittaboina got off to a strong start, getting the better of compatriot Aneeth Kumar Repudi in straight games of 21-11,21-12.

India’s top badminton player P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will look to regain form and reclaim a title with no major threat in the fray. While Saina Nehwal has pulled out of India’s prime badminton tournament due to illness, the absence of Japanese players will make things easier for PV Sindhu.