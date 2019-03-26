Latest NewsIndia

Joint army exercise of India and Sri Lanka began

Mar 26, 2019, 07:39 pm IST
Mar 26, 2019, 07:39 pm IST

The annual joint military exercise of Indian and Sri Lankan armies have started today in Colombo. The annual joint exercise will be conducted from 26thMarchto 8th April. Named ‘MITRASHAKTI’, this joint exercise is one of the largest bilateral armies to army exercises conducted in the region.

An Indian army contingent of 120 Army personnel, including 11 officers will be participating in the event. The Indian Army is being represented by the1st Battalion The BIHAR Regiment (BATALIK) and the Sri Lankan Army by their 1 Gemunu Watch Battalion. The Indian Army contingent will be led by Col Parthasarathy Roy, Commanding Officer,1st Battalion The BIHAR Regiment (BATALIK). ‘Mitra Shakti’

