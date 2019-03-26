Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Actor Sunny Deol set to join BJP

According to reports,Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is all set to make his foray into politics.

Sunny Deol, the superstar with a soft voice but a strong fist, is speculated to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The report states that Sunny Deol is expected to contest a seat for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur, Punjab. The actor, however, has not given an official statement on this yet.

Interestingly, his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, was also a member of BJP in the past and had been elected the Member of Parliament during the 14th Lok Sabha elections. Dharmendra’s wife and Sunny’s step-mother, actress-politician Hema Malini, is serving as a BJP MP from Mathura.

It might be a right move for Sunny Deol to get into politics, since the actor is quite popular in Punjab. His Bollywood career is seen going through a slump with his last few films failing at the box office. So a move in politics might get Sunny Deol the much-needed resurgence. Sunny Deol is presently giving finishing touches to Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, the debut film of his son, Karan Deol. Sunny Deol himself is directing the film.