Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Congress will launch ‘surgical strike’ on poverty,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on March 26 promised a “surgical strike” on poverty and said his party had been working on how to eradicate it for the last six months.

Addressing a rally in Suratgarh a day after declaring his party would roll out a minimum income guarantee scheme for the poorest 20 per cent households if voted to power, Gandhi said only the rich could dream under the Narendra Modi rule.

“We will eradicate poverty in the country. This is a ‘dhamaka’. No country has done this in history. There should not be a single poor person in the country,” Gandhi said.

He said his party would work to reduce unemployment if it comes to power.