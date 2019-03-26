Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Former BJP leader set to join Congress

Mar 26, 2019, 02:43 pm IST
Former leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ghanshyam Tiwari is likely to join the Congress in Jaipur on Tuesday, party sources said. According to the sources, Tiwari will join Congress in the presence of party President Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to meet party workers in Jaipur’s Ramlila Maidan on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in 2017, Tiwari had opened a front against BJP leader and the then chief minister Vasundhara Raje. He had later resigned from the party in June 2018.

He had openly criticised and accused Raje of corruption and made several complaints against her to the party high command. He alleged that he was not heard in the party.

Tiwari had floated Bharat Vahini Party ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018.

He contested the election from Sanganer seat from where he not only lost but also got his security forfeited.

