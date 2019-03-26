Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Former High Court Judge to contest polls

Retired Justice of the Madras and Calcutta High Court C.S. Karnan, 63, on Monday filed his nomination papers to contest from Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency.

He filed his papers as a candidate of Anti Corruption Dynamic Party (ACDP) floated by him last year.

Mr Karnan was the first sitting judge to be convicted for contempt of court. He underwent a six-month prison sentence after his retirement in June 2017.

In his affidavit, Mr Karnan has shown an income of Rs. 19,77,610 for the fiscal 2018-19 down from Rs. 27,09,480 in 2017-18.

The total movable and immovable assets in his name are worth Rs. 13,00,000 and Rs. 38,50,000, respectively.