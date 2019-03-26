Mankading controversy; trollers target Aswin’s family

Ravichandran Ashwin is Indian cricketer’s ace player for many matches. The spinner now has fallen into the pool of Mankading controversy.

The spin bowler made running out of Jos Buttler just before delivering the ball during the Monday’s T20 match. Now online debate was running to verdict Aswin’s actions the IPL fans are trolling the Indian spinner’s wife and children with shameful ferocity.

The controversial incident took place in the match between Punjab and Rajasthan when Ashwin took the bails off the stump after noticing that Buttler had taken a few steps away from the crease before the ball was bowled.

Now trolls began targeting the Twitter account of his wife. Some has even made derogatory comments to his children. The rollers are labelling the spinner as a cheater.