Motorola launches Moto G7,Moto One in India : Price and Specs

Motorola has launched the Moto G7 in India . The Moto G7 ranks higher than the G7 Power in terms of pricing, but both the phones largely share similar hardware. In addition to the Moto G7, the company has also launched the Motorola One Android One smartphone in India.

The Motorola One is the young brother to the Motorola One Power that was launched in the country last year.

The Moto G7 has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 16,999. There is only one variant of the Moto G7 that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Motorola One has been priced at Rs 13,999 and is also offered in a single 4GB/64GB variant. Both the phones will be available starting today, March 25 on Flipkart and across leading mobile stores including Moto Hub stores in Clear White and Ceramic Black colours. Launch offers include cashback of up to Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio, which is applicable on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans.

Moto G7 specifications

The Moto G7 is the company’s first phone in India with a waterdrop notch. It sports a 5.2-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with a u-shaped droplet notch and thin bezels all around. The Moto G7 is powered by a Snapdragon 632 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Moto G7 runs on Android 9 Pie with Moto Experiences like Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight and Attentive Display.

There is a dual camera setup on the back that includes a 12MP + 5MP configuration. The camera app comes with native Google Lens support as well as Portrait mode, Spot Color, Cinemagraph and Auto Smile Capture. The handset is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging. It also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and yes, a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola One specifications

The Motorola One is the second phone under the Motorola One series of Android One phones to launch in India. The phone was globally launched last year alongside the Motorola One Power. It is an Android One device, which means it comes with a pure, clean Android Pie software with a promise of monthly security updates and two major Android updates in the future.

The design of the Motorola One resembles the Motorola One Power in that it sports a wide notch on the display. The Motorola One sports a 5.9-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 636 chip powering the Motorola One Power.