Nirav Modi’s art collection auctioned for 38 crores

A total of 68 paintings seized from controversial entrepreneur Neeraj Modi’s businesses enterprises have auctioned for 38 crore. The Income Tax department has placed paintings including paintings by the famous Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma.

The particular painting drawn by Ravi Varma has been sold for 14 crore rupees. The authorities said that they received two crores additionally than what they have actually expected.

This was the picture of the third arch-Duke of Buckingham welcomed by the King of Travancore.