KeralaLatest News

Oachira abduction case; “I myself went with Roshan” says the girl

Mar 26, 2019, 03:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

The daughter of Rajasthani workers who reside in Kollam says that she went with Roshan by herself. “Another marriage engagement has been confirmed against my will that is why I decided to elope with him,” said the girl. Now the girl has been under the care of Mumbai Panvel police station.

The girl’s father has expressed his sincerest gratitude towards the authorities. He said that he will not keep her in Ochira or in Kerala anymore. The family has planned to send the girl back to Rajasthan.

Muhammad Roshan had already reported about the two-year-old love affair between them. He also added that the girl came on behalf of her personal decision.

The couple first eloped to Mangalore and then later set out to Mumbai. Roshan was trapped by following the phone calls he has made with his relatives in Kerala.

Tags

Related Articles

billboard vandalized

Activist group’s billboard vandalizations garners officials attention; VIDEO

Mar 3, 2018, 02:03 pm IST

ISL 2019: North East United beat Mumbai

Feb 13, 2019, 11:36 pm IST
gauthami's daughter and chiyaan vikrams son

Both Gauthami’s daughter and Chiyaan Vikram’s son to make debut in Kollywood

Mar 12, 2018, 09:12 pm IST

Helicopter crash: Three killed and two others injured

Jan 31, 2018, 09:49 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close