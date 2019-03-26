Oachira abduction case; “I myself went with Roshan” says the girl

The daughter of Rajasthani workers who reside in Kollam says that she went with Roshan by herself. “Another marriage engagement has been confirmed against my will that is why I decided to elope with him,” said the girl. Now the girl has been under the care of Mumbai Panvel police station.

The girl’s father has expressed his sincerest gratitude towards the authorities. He said that he will not keep her in Ochira or in Kerala anymore. The family has planned to send the girl back to Rajasthan.

Muhammad Roshan had already reported about the two-year-old love affair between them. He also added that the girl came on behalf of her personal decision.

The couple first eloped to Mangalore and then later set out to Mumbai. Roshan was trapped by following the phone calls he has made with his relatives in Kerala.