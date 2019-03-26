Pondicherry university students calls for strike against fees hike

Pondicherry Central University students protested against an unusual hike in the fees for the next academic year. The fee for the MCA Department in the University has been increased to 225% and to MBA 125%. This made the situation in doldrums for all the students who have been coming from different states.

The SFI unit of the university had filed a petition to the authorities for the irregular increase in existing fees. In spite, the administration has held discussions with union officials it does not make any yields. It was in this context that the students have called for a strike against the college authorities.

Six students organisations along with the Pondicherry University Students Council have formed a Joint Action Council (JAC) to resist these irregular fees hike on Monday. The ASA, APSF, NSUI and SIO are the other student’s organisations participating in the strike. It was jointly decided not to invite the ABVP to join the committee.

The students federation were allowed to conduct a meeting with the university administration council. Students are expecting to happen well from the part of the authorities.