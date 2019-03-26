Latest NewsBusiness

RBI imposed Rs 2 crore penalty on PNB

Mar 26, 2019, 11:08 pm IST
The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Punjab National Bank for non-compliance of regulatory directions with regard to SWIFT operations.

SWIFT is a global messaging software used for sharing information on inter-bank transactions by financial entities.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank had imposed penalties worth 71 crore rupees on 36 public, private and foreign banks for non-compliance with various directions on time-bound implementation and strengthening of SWIFT operations.

