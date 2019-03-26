Latest NewsIndia

Six people lost life while cleaning a septic tank

Mar 26, 2019, 10:13 pm IST
Today, in Sriperumbudur district of Tamil Nadu six people lost their lives due to asphyxiation while cleaning a residential septic tank.

They are said to have inhaled poisonous gas that emanated from it. The house owner has entered the tank to clean it up and has cried for help as he developed uneasiness.

Hearing his cries, his two sons entered the tank one after the other to save him. As they too were caught up and fell unconscious, his tenant and two of his neighbours also entered into it to save them, but all died.

On getting information, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent for postmortem.

