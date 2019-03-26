Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market;Sensex climbs 425 points

Mar 26, 2019, 10:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

At the stock markets, the domestic benchmark indices climbed upwards. The indices recovered from two days of sharp losses. The BSE Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange Tuesday jumped 425 points, or 1.1%, to close at 38,233. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange surged 129 points, or 1.1%, to 11,483.

Tags

Related Articles

BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad for Remaining ODI Matches against Windis

Oct 26, 2018, 07:35 am IST

Congress party suspended senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for defaming PM Modi

Dec 7, 2017, 11:51 pm IST

Here’s the Forbes list of top most paid Indian celebrities

Jun 23, 2018, 12:33 pm IST

Prince freed only after paying $1bn.

Dec 1, 2017, 07:50 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close