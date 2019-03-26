Supreme Court grants bail to former prime minister

Pakistan’s Supreme Court Tuesday granted bail to jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for six weeks in a corruption case on medical grounds. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa granted bail to Nawaz Sharif for six weeks for his treatment.

The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader is in jail since December last year, serving 7-year imprisonment in the Al Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

But the court ruled he cannot go out of the country during this period. He filed an appeal earlier this month against a judgment by the Islamabad High Court which, on 25th February, rejected his bail on medical grounds in the same case.