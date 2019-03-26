Latest NewsInternational

Sushma Swaraj asks Pakistan to return abducted Hindu girls to family

Mar 26, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday asked Pakistan to return to the family two minor Hindu girls who were abducted, forcefully converted to Islam and married off on the eve of Holi in Sindh province.

“Forced conversion of Hindu girls in Pakistan: The age of the girls is not disputed. Raveena is only 13 and Reena is 15 years old.

Even the Prime Minister on Naya Pakistan will not believe that girls of this tender age can voluntarily decide about their conversion to another religion and marriage,” Swaraj tweeted referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Naya Pakistan’.

