“This Isn’t Idea Star Singer or Temple Committee Election” Deepa Nishanth Takes a Dig at Ramya Haridas

Palakkad: Deepa Nishanth’s Facebook post criticizing the Congress candidate at Alathur constituency is the new debate on social media. CPI(M) was touted to win here easily but Ramya Haridas has been campaigning votes with her innovative techniques and there is an indication that the fight is just getting tougher here.

But Deepa Nishanth has apprently not been impressed by the methods adopted by Ramya through emotional speeches and songs. “How well the candidate dances or how well she sings should not be the topic. This is not the election to Idea Star Singer or Temple Committee” says Deepa Nishanth.

Deepa also questions Congress claim that if Ramya wins she will be the first women from Dalit community to reach Loksabha and reminds them of the history of Bhargavy Thankappan who won from Adoor consituency in 1971 and went to parliament as M.P of CPI(M). She also questions the nature of her campaign, as Ramya has cited the hardships she had been through in her life during her campaign. Here is the complete Facebook post of Deepa Nishanth.