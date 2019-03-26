Latest NewsIndia

(VIDEO)Boxer Breaks the Limits, Kisses Female Reporter During Interview

Mar 26, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Bulgarian heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev had distinguished himself by knocking out Bogdan Dinu in Las Vegas on Saturday night, his 27th victory in his 28th professional fight. What was to follow was less glorious.

After Saturday night’s knockout, Kubrat Pulev spoke to Vegas Sports Daily reporter Jennifer Ravalo for a short interview. He ended the session by holding Ravalo’s face, kissing her on the lips, and walking away.
Ravalo said Pulev’s kiss was “embarrassing” and “strange,” which could be inferred when she ended the video by looking at the camera and saying, “Jesus Christ.”

