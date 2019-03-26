Welfare Party uses Govind Pansare’s image for campaigning for UDF; social media raises criticism

The social media has raised sharp criticism against Welfare party, the political party of Jamat E Islami for using Govind Pansare’s image for campaigning vote for UDF. Pansare was the secretary of CPI Maharashtra state committee. He was killed by right-wing fundamentalists. This has aroused criticism. Requesting vote for UDF using an image of left leader has been questioned by social media.
???????? ??? ????? ???????????? ???????????? ????????????????; ????????? ???????????????? 9999 ???????. ????????? ??????…
Gepostet von KJ Jacob am Montag, 25. März 2019
?????? ?????????? ????? ?????????? ??????? ??????????? ????? ???? ??????????? ???????????? ?????????????????…
Gepostet von Sreeja Neyyattinkara am Sonntag, 24. März 2019
Post Your Comments