KeralaLatest News

Welfare Party uses Govind Pansare’s image for campaigning for UDF; social media raises criticism

Mar 26, 2019, 05:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

The social media has raised sharp criticism against Welfare party, the political party of Jamat E Islami for using Govind Pansare’s image for campaigning vote for UDF. Pansare was the secretary of CPI Maharashtra state committee. He was killed by right-wing fundamentalists. This has aroused criticism. Requesting vote for UDF using an image of left leader has been questioned by social media.

???????? ??? ????? ???????????? ???????????? ????????????????; ????????? ???????????????? 9999 ???????. ????????? ??????…

Gepostet von KJ Jacob am Montag, 25. März 2019

?????? ?????????? ????? ?????????? ??????? ??????????? ????? ???? ??????????? ???????????? ?????????????????…

Gepostet von Sreeja Neyyattinkara am Sonntag, 24. März 2019

 

Tags

Related Articles

Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passes away, But Shashi Tharoor gets condolence messages

Dec 4, 2017, 10:29 pm IST

Are you an Indian or Chinese? Handwriting Analyst AI can tell

Jul 5, 2018, 11:01 pm IST

Video: ITI teacher made students to take anti-BJP pledge on Republic Day

Jan 29, 2018, 12:46 pm IST

Pinarayi Govt trying to destroy Sabarimala, says BJP

Nov 17, 2018, 05:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close