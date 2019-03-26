Latest NewsIndia

Will build 10 Singapore in Delhi if full statehood granted,says Arvind Kejriwal

Mar 26, 2019, 09:57 am IST
Less than a minute
Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to build infrastructure equalling “ten Singapore” if full statehood was granted to Delhi.

Addressing a public rally at Patparganj in east Delhi, he called for people’s support in the upcoming elections to ensure that Delhi gets full statehood. “We will build ten Singapore in Delhi. We will ensure that a flat is given to everyone who is staying in huts in Delhi,” he said. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal claimed when the PM was unable to handle Pakistan, how could he be expected to take care of Delhi Police.

“Let us handle Delhi Police and you (PM) take care of Pakistan. You are not able to handle Pakistan, how can you be expected to handle Delhi Police?” he said. Accusing the Centre of creating hurdles for Delhi’s development, the AAP leader said he faced several obstructions at various stages to get clearances from the central government. He said the people of Delhi pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth Income Tax and receive only Rs 325 crore from the Centre.

Tags

Related Articles

Modi210

BJP leader burns eggify of PM Narendra Modi

Apr 3, 2018, 10:21 pm IST

Aamir Khan Will Inspire You to Do This If You See these Pics, Its Not About Gym and Its More Useful

Aug 4, 2018, 10:07 am IST

Did Aishwarya Rai take a sly dig at Shahrukh Khan over ‘casting’ Actresses in his movies?

Aug 9, 2018, 09:42 am IST

Kerala C.M Will Not Visit the Houses of Sarath Lal and Kripesh

Feb 22, 2019, 10:50 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close