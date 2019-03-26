Will build 10 Singapore in Delhi if full statehood granted,says Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to build infrastructure equalling “ten Singapore” if full statehood was granted to Delhi.

Addressing a public rally at Patparganj in east Delhi, he called for people’s support in the upcoming elections to ensure that Delhi gets full statehood. “We will build ten Singapore in Delhi. We will ensure that a flat is given to everyone who is staying in huts in Delhi,” he said. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal claimed when the PM was unable to handle Pakistan, how could he be expected to take care of Delhi Police.

“Let us handle Delhi Police and you (PM) take care of Pakistan. You are not able to handle Pakistan, how can you be expected to handle Delhi Police?” he said. Accusing the Centre of creating hurdles for Delhi’s development, the AAP leader said he faced several obstructions at various stages to get clearances from the central government. He said the people of Delhi pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth Income Tax and receive only Rs 325 crore from the Centre.