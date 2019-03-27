5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit Japan. The earthquake jolted the Miyazaki Prefecture, on the southeast coast of Kyushu Island. No casualities are reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there is no tsunami warning following the offshore quake. The Agency said the temblor, which occurred at 0911 hrs local time, was centered in the Hyuga-nada Sea, which is part of the Pacific Ocean that lies off the eastern shore of Kyushu Island, to the southwest of the island of Honshu, off the south coast of Japan.