Afghanistan recalls its ambassador from Pakistan

Mar 27, 2019, 10:55 pm IST
Afghanistan has recalled its ambassador from Pakistan. This action was a protest against the remarks by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Imran Khan has earlier said that forming an interim Afghan government will help peace talks between US and Taliban officials since the militant group refuses to speak to the current government.

Afghan foreign affairs ministry spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi described the comment of Pak PM as irresponsible. Khan’s statements is an obvious example of Pakistan’s interventional policy and disrespect to the national sovereignty and determination of the people of Afghanistan, he added.

US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, the chief US negotiator with the Taliban, also said that Imran Khan’s remarks will not help the Afghan peace process.

